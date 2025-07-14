Left Menu

Protest Erupts in Latur Over Attack on Leader

A protest was held in Latur opposing the attack on Sambhaji Brigade leader Pravin Gaikwad. Activists linked to Shiv Dharma Foundation assaulted Gaikwad over his remarks about Swami Samarth. The protest called it a communal conspiracy and criticized the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:30 IST
Protest Erupts in Latur Over Attack on Leader
Protest
  • Country:
  • India

A significant protest unfolded in Latur on Monday, drawing attention to an assault on Sambhaji Brigade leader Pravin Gaikwad, which occurred in Akkalkot, Solapur district. The incident took place a day earlier when Gaikwad faced physical aggression and ink was thrown at him by Shiv Dharma Foundation activists.

The protest, organized by several groups including Maratha Kranti Morcha and Progressive Youth Federation, took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk at 11 am. The protesters denounced the attack as a communal plot aimed at thwarting progressive ideologies and questioned possible ties between the assailants and the BJP, which the party denied.

Furthermore, the demonstrators demanded the withdrawal of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, recently passed during the Monsoon Session. They argued that the legislation's purpose is to silence dissent and stifle intellectual voices against the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025