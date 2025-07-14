Protest Erupts in Latur Over Attack on Leader

A significant protest unfolded in Latur on Monday, drawing attention to an assault on Sambhaji Brigade leader Pravin Gaikwad, which occurred in Akkalkot, Solapur district. The incident took place a day earlier when Gaikwad faced physical aggression and ink was thrown at him by Shiv Dharma Foundation activists.

The protest, organized by several groups including Maratha Kranti Morcha and Progressive Youth Federation, took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk at 11 am. The protesters denounced the attack as a communal plot aimed at thwarting progressive ideologies and questioned possible ties between the assailants and the BJP, which the party denied.

Furthermore, the demonstrators demanded the withdrawal of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, recently passed during the Monsoon Session. They argued that the legislation's purpose is to silence dissent and stifle intellectual voices against the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)