Odisha's Political Storm: Student Incident Sparks Statewide Protests

Political outrage is mounting in Odisha after a 20-year-old college student suffered severe injuries from a self-immolation attempt, purportedly due to a sexual harassment incident. The state has witnessed heated protests and press conferences orchestrated by opposition parties, centered on women's safety concerns.

The opposition, led by the BJD and Congress, staged several demonstrations, criticizing the ruling BJP for allegedly failing to ensure women's security. High-profile political figures called for a judicial inquiry into the circumstances that led to the student's tragic action.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the student at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, prioritizing her health over politics. Concurrently, opposition leaders accused the BJP of politicizing the incident. With President Droupadi Murmu visiting the state, discussions are expected to continue at the national level.