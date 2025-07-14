Left Menu

Modi's Bihar Rally: A Political Surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit East Champaran in Bihar on July 18 for a rally, aimed at boosting the NDA's prospects in the upcoming assembly elections. State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal announced the visit, urging supporters to maximize attendance for an impactful event.

Bihar is gearing up for a significant political event as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in East Champaran on July 18, as confirmed by state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal.

Speaking to the press, Jaiswal highlighted the event's location in Motihari, calling on people from 24 nearby assembly constituencies to gather and hear Modi's address. The rally is expected to invigorate the NDA's campaign efforts for the upcoming assembly elections.

The BJP leader encouraged allied party workers to promote the meeting extensively, aiming to create momentum before the polls. As part of the outreach, a fleet of promotional vehicles was launched to raise awareness about the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

