Arrests Made in High-Profile Murder of TMC Leader in West Bengal

Authorities have apprehended four suspects linked to the murder of Rajjak Khan, a TMC leader, in Bhangar, West Bengal. Khan, 38, was shot while returning home after attending a party meeting last Thursday night.

Police report that Mofazzel Molla, thought to be associated with the TMC, was initially detained and subsequently implicated three others: Azharuddin Molla, Jahan Ali Khan, and Raju Molla. The arrests were made during coordinated raids in Bijayganj Bazar and Chak Maricha.

Preliminary investigations indicate Azharuddin Molla as the alleged mastermind of the plot. Although the motive remains unclear, officials are intensively questioning the suspects to uncover further details. The investigation is being spearheaded by a joint police team, including members of the Anti-rowdy Section, Special Branch, and local law enforcement officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)