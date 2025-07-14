Urgent Call for Federal Drone Defense Measures Ahead of Major U.S. Events

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a call to President Donald Trump, urging the enhancement of federal defenses against drone threats. Hochul pointed out the increased risk for major upcoming events, including the 2026 World Cup and America's 250th anniversary celebrations, which she described as 'prime targets.'

In a letter released on Monday, Hochul stressed the need for a comprehensive federal strategy to improve drone detection and mitigation. She emphasized the need to protect critical infrastructure and population centers. The White House has yet to respond to her plea.

Citing recent incidents and the use of drones in conflict zones like Ukraine, Hochul's request aligns with the Trump administration's efforts to strengthen U.S. national security in the airspace. Last month, a federal task force was established to expand drone detection capabilities and help local law enforcement.