Campus Tragedy Sparks Political Uproar in Odisha

The critical condition of a 20-year-old college student who set herself ablaze after allegedly facing sexual harassment by a professor has led to the arrest of the college principal by Odisha Police. President Droupadi Murmu visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar to check on the student's condition.

Opposition parties claim women are unsafe in BJP-ruled Odisha, staging protests and demanding capital punishment for those guilty of causing the student's suffering. The incident at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore involved the student setting herself on fire following alleged inaction on her complaint.

Further investigations by the state Crime Branch and a special Swift Trial Investigation team are ongoing. Political tensions rise as opposition and government leaders engage in accusations, with demands for improved women's safety and judicial inquiry into the circumstances of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)