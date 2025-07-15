Supreme Court Supports Trump's Education Overhaul
The U.S. Supreme Court has enabled President Trump's administration to reduce the Department of Education's role, shifting more power to states. This follows legal opposition arguing the move may impede the department's functions. Despite resistance, some responsibilities will be reassigned to other federal bodies.
The U.S. Supreme Court has paved the path for President Donald Trump's initiative to limit federal oversight in education, allowing states more control. This decision comes via the lifting of an injunction that temporarily re-employed nearly 1,400 Education Department workers, previously let go amid transfers of departmental duties to other agencies.
Criticism of the department for being the epitome of federal bureaucracy has fueled the administration's campaign for its closure, as part of a larger agenda favoring reduced federal influence. This movement includes reallocating key functions like student loan management to other agencies, as outlined by Trump's executive orders signed in March.
Despite a lower court finding that the layoffs could severely hinder the department's activities, the administration's plea to the Supreme Court argues that the restructuring aligns with Trump's promise to return education control to states, ensuring some essential services are preserved albeit under different federal oversight.
