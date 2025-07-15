Brazil's Trade Tensions: Awaiting Washington's Response

Brazil awaits a response from Washington over a trade offer made two months ago, according to Vice President Geraldo Alckmin. This comes amid mounting trade tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump increased tariffs on Brazil last week.

Alckmin reported that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has formed a task force to begin discussions with business leaders, following Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs that surged from 10% to 50% and his ultimatum concerning former President Jair Bolsonaro's trial.

The Brazilian government aims to engage with U.S. companies affected by these tariffs, focusing on mobilizing the private sector to potentially reverse these measures. President Lula is set to sign a decree on trade reciprocity law response criteria, with details expected in the official gazette soon.