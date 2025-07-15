Japan's Ruling Coalition Faces Possible Defeat in Key Election

Japan's ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, risks losing its majority in the upcoming upper house election, according to the Asahi newspaper. This potential shift could result in increased political instability, particularly during ongoing trade negotiations with the United States.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner, Komeito, may struggle to maintain the 50 seats needed for a majority. Current projections suggest the LDP might secure only 35 seats, down from their existing 52. Meanwhile, opposition parties advocating for tax cuts could gain ground.

The political atmosphere is also impacted by Japan's economic challenges, with inflation and soaring rice prices contributing to declining approval ratings for Ishiba's administration. Experts like Eurasia Group's David Boling highlight public dissatisfaction as an indicator of potential electoral outcomes.