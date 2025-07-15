Left Menu

BJP Hails CAT's Move to Waive Urdu Mandate for Naib Tehsildar Exams

The BJP welcomed the Central Administrative Tribunal's decision to halt the Urdu language requirement for Naib Tehsildar applicants in Jammu and Kashmir. CAT instructed the SSRB to accept candidates with knowledge of any official language. BJP views the stay as a triumph against discriminatory practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-07-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 08:53 IST
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed approval of the Central Administrative Tribunal's (CAT) decision to stay a contentious government order mandating Urdu language knowledge for Naib Tehsildar applicants in Jammu and Kashmir.

The court directed the Services Selection Recruitment Board to accept applications from candidates familiar with any official language: Hindi, Kashmiri, English, Dogri, or Urdu.

The BJP considers the ruling a victory against what it deems an illegal and discriminatory order, a sentiment echoed by Senior High Court lawyer and MLA R S Pathania.

