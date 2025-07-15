Trump's Stand: Disappointment and Diplomacy with Russia

In an interview with the BBC, U.S. President Donald Trump shared his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while maintaining hope for future dialogue. Despite Putin's actions, Trump emphasized that he remains committed to pursuing discussions that could lead to a resolution.

On Monday, Trump announced the provision of new weapons to Ukraine and issued a warning about sanctions on those purchasing Russian exports. This significant policy shift signals heightened tensions as Moscow continues its assault on Ukraine.

The White House has not yet provided a statement in response to inquiries from Reuters, following Trump's remarks and the latest developments in U.S.-Russia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)