Left Menu

Odisha Grieves: Student's Tragic Death Sparks Statewide Protest

The Odisha State Congress, led by President Bhakta Charan Das, has called for a statewide bandh on July 17 to protest the death of a Balasore student who self-immolated after alleged sexual harassment. The Congress accuses BJP's system of failing to protect and provide justice to the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:03 IST
Odisha Grieves: Student's Tragic Death Sparks Statewide Protest
Odisha State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Odisha State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das has announced a statewide bandh on July 17. This protest is in response to the tragic demise of a 20-year-old Balasore Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student, who reportedly self-immolated after enduring sexual harassment from her teacher. Despite a 60-hour treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the victim succumbed to her injuries last night.

The Congress has demanded the resignation of the State Education Minister, the local MLA, and MP, alleging that the political trio failed to address the issue adequately. Das emphasized that the Congress party seeks their resignation and expulsion from their political party, urging all societal sectors to support the bandh. He highlighted that the student had persistently sought justice through various channels, including registering an FIR and approaching the MLA, but her cries for help were ignored.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, slammed the BJP. He labeled the student's death as an 'organised murder by the BJP's system,' accusing the party of ignoring the victim's plight and allowing the perpetrators to evade justice. In a commentary posted on X, Gandhi criticized the government's silence, calling for accountability and the need for safety and justice for India's daughters.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025