Odisha Grieves: Student's Tragic Death Sparks Statewide Protest

In a shocking turn of events, Odisha State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das has announced a statewide bandh on July 17. This protest is in response to the tragic demise of a 20-year-old Balasore Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student, who reportedly self-immolated after enduring sexual harassment from her teacher. Despite a 60-hour treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the victim succumbed to her injuries last night.

The Congress has demanded the resignation of the State Education Minister, the local MLA, and MP, alleging that the political trio failed to address the issue adequately. Das emphasized that the Congress party seeks their resignation and expulsion from their political party, urging all societal sectors to support the bandh. He highlighted that the student had persistently sought justice through various channels, including registering an FIR and approaching the MLA, but her cries for help were ignored.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, slammed the BJP. He labeled the student's death as an 'organised murder by the BJP's system,' accusing the party of ignoring the victim's plight and allowing the perpetrators to evade justice. In a commentary posted on X, Gandhi criticized the government's silence, calling for accountability and the need for safety and justice for India's daughters.