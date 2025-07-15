Left Menu

Fact-Checking Trump's Claims on India-Pakistan Conflict Resolution

US President Donald Trump frequently claims he halted potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan through trade negotiations. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh critiques this, noting repetitive assertions. India, meanwhile, credits direct military talks for de-escalation, dismissing external mediation, as highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in discussions with Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:25 IST
  India

US President Donald Trump has often reiterated his role in preventing a possible nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, claiming it was achieved through trade measures. However, this assertion is receiving scrutiny and skepticism.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pointed out that Trump has repeated this claim 22 times within a span of 65 days. The President referred to his efforts in settling the conflicts as successes, mentioning historical tensions elsewhere like Rwanda and the Congo.

Despite Trump's assertions, India maintains that peace was the outcome of direct military discussions between the countries' Directors General of Military Operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's stance to Trump, emphasizing independence in mediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

