Ceasefire in Sweida: A Tense Balance Between Sectarian Clashes and International Strikes

Syria's defense minister declared a ceasefire in Sweida shortly after government troops entered a pivotal city in the province on Tuesday. This development followed a tumultuous period marked by sectarian clashes resulting in multiple fatalities, compounded by a reported Israeli strike in the area.

Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced that an agreement with local notables was reached to curb violence by targeting only the sources of aggression. The clashes erupted from tit-for-tat kidnappings and violent engagements between local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze armed factions, a significant minority in the region.

The conflict intensified as government forces, deployed to restore order, clashed with Druze groups. Meanwhile, Israel's military actions targeting Syrian state assets were justified as a protective measure for the Druze. Complex inter-sectarian relationships and external pressures heighten fears of sustained unrest.

