Left Menu

Ceasefire in Sweida: A Tense Balance Between Sectarian Clashes and International Strikes

Syria's defense minister announced a ceasefire in Sweida following deadly clashes between Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze factions. The violence escalated amid an Israeli strike on Syrian military assets. Druze leaders called for dialogue and cooperation, but tensions remain over government authority and sectarian animosities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Busraal-Harir | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:54 IST
Ceasefire in Sweida: A Tense Balance Between Sectarian Clashes and International Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's defense minister declared a ceasefire in Sweida shortly after government troops entered a pivotal city in the province on Tuesday. This development followed a tumultuous period marked by sectarian clashes resulting in multiple fatalities, compounded by a reported Israeli strike in the area.

Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced that an agreement with local notables was reached to curb violence by targeting only the sources of aggression. The clashes erupted from tit-for-tat kidnappings and violent engagements between local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze armed factions, a significant minority in the region.

The conflict intensified as government forces, deployed to restore order, clashed with Druze groups. Meanwhile, Israel's military actions targeting Syrian state assets were justified as a protective measure for the Druze. Complex inter-sectarian relationships and external pressures heighten fears of sustained unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025