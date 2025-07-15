Ceasefire in Sweida: A Tense Balance Between Sectarian Clashes and International Strikes
Syria's defense minister announced a ceasefire in Sweida following deadly clashes between Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze factions. The violence escalated amid an Israeli strike on Syrian military assets. Druze leaders called for dialogue and cooperation, but tensions remain over government authority and sectarian animosities.
Syria's defense minister declared a ceasefire in Sweida shortly after government troops entered a pivotal city in the province on Tuesday. This development followed a tumultuous period marked by sectarian clashes resulting in multiple fatalities, compounded by a reported Israeli strike in the area.
Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced that an agreement with local notables was reached to curb violence by targeting only the sources of aggression. The clashes erupted from tit-for-tat kidnappings and violent engagements between local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze armed factions, a significant minority in the region.
The conflict intensified as government forces, deployed to restore order, clashed with Druze groups. Meanwhile, Israel's military actions targeting Syrian state assets were justified as a protective measure for the Druze. Complex inter-sectarian relationships and external pressures heighten fears of sustained unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Court Upholds F-35 Parts Export to Israel Amid Legal Challenge
Jordan Forfeits FIBA Match Against Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
Tensions Escalate as Israel Intensifies Gaza Strikes Amid Ceasefire Talks
Israel Aims for Diplomacy with Syria and Lebanon Amidst Regional Tensions
Gaza's Dark Night: Intensified Israeli Bombardment Amid Ceasefire Talks