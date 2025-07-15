Debating China: Congress Calls for Parliamentary Discussion Amid Heightened Tensions

The Congress is pushing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage in a parliamentary debate about India-China relations during the upcoming Monsoon session. The demand follows criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has voiced concerns over what he describes as a detrimental shift in India's foreign policy towards China.

China's recent military and economic maneuvers, such as support for Pakistan and restrictions on exports critical to Indian industries, have intensified the call for open discussion in Parliament. Congress has highlighted the need for a national consensus on these issues, pointing out the growing trade deficit and dependency on Chinese imports as significant challenges.

Amidst these tensions, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the importance of building a collective understanding to address the security and economic threats posed by a rising China. Despite past refusals, the party hopes the upcoming session will break years of silence on this pivotal topic.

(With inputs from agencies.)