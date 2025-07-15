Left Menu

From New York to Moscow: The Unlikely Journey of Daniel Martindale

Daniel Martindale, a former U.S. citizen, received a Russian passport for aiding Kremlin forces against Ukraine. His journey from rural America to pledging allegiance to Russia began with a family trip to the Far East. Recently, he was honored for providing intelligence to Russian forces in Donetsk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:33 IST
Daniel Martindale, once a U.S. citizen, has been granted Russian citizenship after assisting the Kremlin in military operations against Ukraine. On Russian state television, Martindale, dressed formally, was seen receiving his new passport.

Martindale, originally from upstate New York, expressed his commitment to his adopted nation by pledging to adhere to the Russian constitution. He described Russia as not only his current residence but a place he considers family.

Having moved from the U.S. to Russia via China and Poland, Martindale made headlines for his intelligence contributions to pro-Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. This act of allegiance earned him special recognition from Denis Pushilin, a leader in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

