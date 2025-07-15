NCP in Kerala Faces Internal Turmoil Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

NCP's national working president, Praful Patel, has issued a stern directive to two of its MLAs in Kerala, demanding their resignation over accusations of 'anti-party' activities.

The MLAs, A K Saseendran, who also serves as State Forests Minister, and Thomas K Thomas, NCP's state president, align themselves with the NCP(SP) faction under Sharad Pawar. They were elected using the party's symbol in 2021 but allegedly oppose the party's directives.

Patel's letter suggests invoking the People's Representation Act and Anti-Defection Law for non-compliance, while the state MLAs dismiss the threats, citing alignment with Sharad Pawar since inception.

