Left Menu

Kejriwal meets Jharkhand CM in Delhi hospital, enquires about Shibu Soren's health

A source told PTI that it is not a routine check-up.I visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi and met with Jharkhand Chief Minister and friend Hemant Soren to inquire about the well-being of his father and former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:54 IST
Kejriwal meets Jharkhand CM in Delhi hospital, enquires about Shibu Soren's health
  • Country:
  • India

AAP supreo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here and enquired about the health of his father Shibu Soren, undergoing treatment at the facility.

JMM patriarch Shibu Soren, 81, has been undergoing treatment at the private hospital for the past three days. A source told PTI that it is not a routine check-up.

''I visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi and met with Jharkhand Chief Minister and friend Hemant Soren to inquire about the well-being of his father and former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren. I pray to God that he recovers quickly and returns home soon,'' Kejriwal posted on X.

Jharkhand CM Soren has said earlier that his father has been receiving regular treatment at the hospital for a long time.

A veteran tribal leader, Shibu Soren has led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for over 38 years and is regarded as the party's founding patron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025