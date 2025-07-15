Left Menu

Aruna Upadhyay, AIMIM's Hindu councilor in MP, quits party

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 15-07-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 18:25 IST
Perturbed by the allegations of promoting religious conversion, Aruna Upadhyay, the sole Hindu woman councilor of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Madhya Pradesh, has resigned from the party. In a letter to the AIMIM central office at Hyderabad dated July 14, she said she was resigning from the core committee and party membership due to personal reasons.

Talking to reporters, Upadhyay said she was not going to join any other party but would work as an independent councilor of the Khargone municipal council.

She resigned ''due to the allegations of religious conversion and continuous harassment,'' she said.

Her husband and some other people had reportedly accused her of converting people to Islam.

In the 2022 civic elections, she was one of the four candidates who won on the ticket of the party led by Asaduddin Owaisi. Upadhyay's victory drew more attention as she had won from `ward 2' which had 70 percent Muslim population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

