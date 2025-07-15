Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone says Cuomo has best chance of winning NYC mayoral race

Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone said former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has best chance of winning over Eric Adams in the New York City mayoral race, adding that he told Cuomo "I am betting on you."

"If Cuomo wins he got to prove something" Langone said in an interview on CNBC, calling him the right candidate. "Adams to me has the least likely chance of winning among the three of them," he said.

Cuomo lost in the Democratic primary to Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist who represents part of the borough of Queens. The November election will now feature Cuomo, Adams, Mamdani and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

