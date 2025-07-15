Tariff Tensions: Mexico's Plan Amid U.S. Threats

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed on Tuesday that Mexico would consider measures if no deal is struck with the U.S. over impending tariffs by the August 1 deadline set by President Donald Trump.

President Trump has threatened to initiate a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico on that date, citing inadequate efforts to curb drug cartel activities. Sheinbaum expressed the hope of reaching an agreement but mentioned that Mexico is ready to unveil alternative actions if necessary.

The announcement follows the U.S. decision to impose a 17% duty on Mexican fresh tomatoes, prompting Sheinbaum to plan discussions with tomato producers about these developments. Preparedness for various outcomes remains crucial for Mexico as they navigate these trade tensions.