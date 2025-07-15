Tariff Tensions: Mexico's Plan Amid U.S. Threats
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced potential actions if no tariff agreement with the U.S. is reached by the August 1 deadline. This follows President Trump's threat to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico, citing insufficient action against drug cartels. Measures regarding fresh tomato imports are also in consideration.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed on Tuesday that Mexico would consider measures if no deal is struck with the U.S. over impending tariffs by the August 1 deadline set by President Donald Trump.
President Trump has threatened to initiate a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico on that date, citing inadequate efforts to curb drug cartel activities. Sheinbaum expressed the hope of reaching an agreement but mentioned that Mexico is ready to unveil alternative actions if necessary.
The announcement follows the U.S. decision to impose a 17% duty on Mexican fresh tomatoes, prompting Sheinbaum to plan discussions with tomato producers about these developments. Preparedness for various outcomes remains crucial for Mexico as they navigate these trade tensions.
ALSO READ
UNHCR Applauds DRC-Rwanda Peace Agreement, Urges Focus on Displaced Peoples
Taiwan and UK Forge Stronger Economic Ties with Three Key Agreements
USDA Plans Phased Reopening of Mexican Livestock Imports
SJVN Boosts Clean Energy with Major Agreements in Hydro Projects
U.S. Races Against Tariff Clock for Trade Agreements