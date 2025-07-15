Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Alleged Harassment of Bengali Migrant Workers

The CPI(M) protests against allegations that Bengali-speaking workers are being mislabeled as Bangladeshi migrants and harassed across India. The protest was led by former MP Sujan Chakraborty, with parties accusing the BJP of targeting these workers. CM Mamata Banerjee plans a protest rally in response.

Updated: 15-07-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:08 IST
The West Bengal unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) organized a protest rally on Tuesday, highlighting the plight of Bengali-speaking migrant workers allegedly being misidentified as illegal Bangladeshis and mistreated in several regions across the country.

Former CPI(M) MP Sujan Chakraborty spearheaded the rally from Jadavpur to Ramgarh in Kolkata's southeastern part, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of branding these workers as illegal immigrants. According to opposition claims, particularly from the CPI(M), Congress, and Trinamool Congress, these workers face harassment, even with valid documentation.

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has announced her intention to lead a protest rally on Wednesday, expressing concern over these incidents. Meanwhile, the BJP insists that the TMC government perpetuates confusion about migrant workers' identities, citing illegal migrants obtaining fake documents.

