Language Politics: Thackeray Cousins Stir Maharashtra's Lingual Landscape

Former Union minister and BJP leader Ram Naik expressed concerns about a burgeoning language controversy in Maharashtra, attributing it to forthcoming local body elections. Naik emphasized the political strategies of Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, who are seizing upon regional linguistic sentiments.

While the Thackeray cousins co-hosted an event advocating for the Marathi language over Hindi, Naik noted the lack of a genuine alliance between their factions. He highlighted that historically, their influence outside Maharashtra has been minimal, failing to leave a significant electoral mark.

Amid accusations against the BJP-led government of promoting Hindi, Naik minimized the impact of such issues on the state's image, underscoring BJP's reputation. He criticized MNS for inadequate grassroots effort, dampening Raj Thackeray's chances of securing local support against BJP dominance.

