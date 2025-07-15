Left Menu

Tragic Aftermath: Youth Protest Over Kaliganj Bomb Blast

Following the death of a 13-year-old girl, Tamanna Khatun, in a bomb blast linked to the Kaliganj bypoll results, the CPI(M)'s youth wing organized a march demanding the arrest of all accused. Clashes with police occurred, as only 10 out of 24 named suspects have been detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Krishnanagar | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:47 IST
In a heartfelt protest, supporters of the CPI(M)'s youth and student wings clashed with police during a march demanding justice for 13-year-old Tamanna Khatun, who was killed in a bomb blast in West Bengal's Kaliganj.

The tragedy occurred during a violent celebration following the Kaliganj bypoll results on June 23.

Concerned over the delay in arrests, the protesters were met with resistance as they approached the SP's office, highlighting the ongoing demand for action against the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

