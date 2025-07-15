Tragic Aftermath: Youth Protest Over Kaliganj Bomb Blast

In a heartfelt protest, supporters of the CPI(M)'s youth and student wings clashed with police during a march demanding justice for 13-year-old Tamanna Khatun, who was killed in a bomb blast in West Bengal's Kaliganj.

The tragedy occurred during a violent celebration following the Kaliganj bypoll results on June 23.

Concerned over the delay in arrests, the protesters were met with resistance as they approached the SP's office, highlighting the ongoing demand for action against the remaining suspects.

