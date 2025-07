Former U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his concern about potential Ukrainian strikes on Moscow, advising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy against such actions.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Trump had previously encouraged Ukraine to intensify its military efforts against Russia. Sources briefed on the discussions indicated that Trump suggested the possibility of using U.S.-sourced long-range weapons.

However, with escalating tensions, Trump's recent comments suggest a more cautious approach, urging Ukraine to avoid targeting the Russian capital directly.

