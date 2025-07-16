Nigeria Bids Farewell to Influential Leader Muhammadu Buhari

On a somber Tuesday, Nigeria bid farewell to one of its most influential figures as former President Muhammadu Buhari was laid to rest in his northern hometown. Thousands gathered to honor a man whose impact echoed beyond the confines of the nation.

Buhari passed away at the age of 82 in London after a prolonged illness that sidelined him post his 2023 handover. A significant assembly, including Nigeria's current President Bola Tinubu and regional leaders like Senegal's President Bassirou Faye, paid him homage.

Buhari's legacy, woven with themes of human rights crackdowns, economic isolationism, and security struggles, began when he seized power in a military coup in 1983, before being democratically elected in 2015 and 2019. His tenure leaves a complex chapter in Nigeria's political narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)