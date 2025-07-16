Left Menu

Nigeria Bids Farewell to Influential Leader Muhammadu Buhari

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, aged 82, was laid to rest in his hometown. Known for his influence in Nigerian and African politics, Buhari served both as a military ruler and democratic leader. His leadership included controversial policies, health challenges, and notable electoral victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:52 IST
Nigeria Bids Farewell to Influential Leader Muhammadu Buhari
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

On a somber Tuesday, Nigeria bid farewell to one of its most influential figures as former President Muhammadu Buhari was laid to rest in his northern hometown. Thousands gathered to honor a man whose impact echoed beyond the confines of the nation.

Buhari passed away at the age of 82 in London after a prolonged illness that sidelined him post his 2023 handover. A significant assembly, including Nigeria's current President Bola Tinubu and regional leaders like Senegal's President Bassirou Faye, paid him homage.

Buhari's legacy, woven with themes of human rights crackdowns, economic isolationism, and security struggles, began when he seized power in a military coup in 1983, before being democratically elected in 2015 and 2019. His tenure leaves a complex chapter in Nigeria's political narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025