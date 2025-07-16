Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Assures Support in Pursuit of Justice for Odisha Student

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi communicated with the father of a deceased Odisha college student. The student succumbed to injuries after self-immolating in protest against alleged sexual harassment by a professor. Gandhi has pledged support for justice, while the Congress demands a judicial inquiry and organizes protests.

Rahul Gandhi, a key Congress leader, spoke with the father of a student who tragically died after setting herself ablaze on her college campus in Odisha's Balasore district. The act was a desperate protest against the alleged sexual harassment by a professor.

The young woman, a second-year B.Ed student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, succumbed to her injuries after battling for life for three days at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. Rahul Gandhi assured the grieving father that both he and the Congress party stand with the family in their quest for justice.

Calling the incident not only inhuman but shameful, Gandhi stressed the need for accountability and promised continuous support. The Congress party, backed by allies, has called for an Odisha bandh, demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident. The case has gathered significant attention, with Congress leaders visiting the family to offer support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

