Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Criticizes Misreporting Amid Alliance Speculations

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, Raj Thackeray, criticized the media for misattributing statements to him after informal discussions about a potential alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) before the BMC elections. He expressed disappointment with journalism practices, urging reporters not to spread misinformation or fabricate stories for headlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:24 IST
Raj Thackeray Criticizes Misreporting Amid Alliance Speculations
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray has sharply criticized the media for allegedly misquoting him during casual conversations with journalists regarding a potential alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Thackeray used social media to question the ethics of current journalism, criticizing certain reporters for seemingly working to satisfy demands for daily headlines. He emphasized his commitment to making political declarations only through formal press conferences, rather than casual interactions being taken out of context.

Addressing specific reports that attributed statements to him about a possible political pact with the Shiv Sena (UBT), Thackeray clarified that such words were fabricated. He urged journalists to maintain credibility and not let the chaos of social media infiltrate traditional news platforms. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, through his publication Saamana, encouraged the Thackeray brothers to unite politically against the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025