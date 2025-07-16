Raj Thackeray Criticizes Misreporting Amid Alliance Speculations

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray has sharply criticized the media for allegedly misquoting him during casual conversations with journalists regarding a potential alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Thackeray used social media to question the ethics of current journalism, criticizing certain reporters for seemingly working to satisfy demands for daily headlines. He emphasized his commitment to making political declarations only through formal press conferences, rather than casual interactions being taken out of context.

Addressing specific reports that attributed statements to him about a possible political pact with the Shiv Sena (UBT), Thackeray clarified that such words were fabricated. He urged journalists to maintain credibility and not let the chaos of social media infiltrate traditional news platforms. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, through his publication Saamana, encouraged the Thackeray brothers to unite politically against the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)