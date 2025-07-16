Left Menu

YSRCP: Unyielding Voice Against Alleged Corruption in Andhra Pradesh

Opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy claims YSRCP is the only party addressing public concerns in Andhra Pradesh, accusing the TDP-led NDA government of deception. Reddy alleges misuse of police and unfulfilled promises, vowing continued resistance and warning officials of future repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:50 IST
YSRCP: Unyielding Voice Against Alleged Corruption in Andhra Pradesh
Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated press conference, Jagan Mohan Reddy, the opposition leader of Andhra Pradesh, declared that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) stands alone in addressing the concerns of marginalized communities across the state, while accusing the ruling TDP-led NDA government of deceit and misconduct.

Reddy criticized the government's alleged obstruction of his public meetings, claiming misuse of police power to discourage attendance. He cited the resignation of IPS officer Siddarth Kaushal as evidence of official harassment against those opposing the government's directives.

Furthermore, he accused the government of using its officers to collect unlawful kickbacks and warned officials of potential repercussions. Despite alleged false cases against the YSRCP, Reddy promised to persist in advocating for the public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025