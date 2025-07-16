YSRCP: Unyielding Voice Against Alleged Corruption in Andhra Pradesh
Opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy claims YSRCP is the only party addressing public concerns in Andhra Pradesh, accusing the TDP-led NDA government of deception. Reddy alleges misuse of police and unfulfilled promises, vowing continued resistance and warning officials of future repercussions.
In a heated press conference, Jagan Mohan Reddy, the opposition leader of Andhra Pradesh, declared that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) stands alone in addressing the concerns of marginalized communities across the state, while accusing the ruling TDP-led NDA government of deceit and misconduct.
Reddy criticized the government's alleged obstruction of his public meetings, claiming misuse of police power to discourage attendance. He cited the resignation of IPS officer Siddarth Kaushal as evidence of official harassment against those opposing the government's directives.
Furthermore, he accused the government of using its officers to collect unlawful kickbacks and warned officials of potential repercussions. Despite alleged false cases against the YSRCP, Reddy promised to persist in advocating for the public interest.
