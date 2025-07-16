New Leaders Sworn In Amidst Gujarat's Political Shifts

Newly-elected MLAs Rajendra Chavda from the BJP and Gopal Italia from the AAP took their oaths of office at the Gujarat assembly on Wednesday.

Chavda's swearing-in for the Kadi assembly seat was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, highlighting his overwhelming victory by around 40,000 votes. Minister Rushikesh Patel noted Chavda's win as a rebuttal to accusations against the BJP, pledging sustained development.

Italia, sworn in at Visavadar, considered his position an honor in a house of esteemed leaders. Post-by-election, BJP holds 162 seats, Congress 12, and AAP 5 in the 182-member assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)