New Leaders Sworn In Amidst Gujarat's Political Shifts
Rajendra Chavda and Gopal Italia, recently elected in Gujarat by-elections, were sworn in as MLAs in a ceremony attended by dignitaries including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The by-elections followed vacancies left by resignations and a death. The current party standings are BJP 162, Congress 12, and AAP 5.
Newly-elected MLAs Rajendra Chavda from the BJP and Gopal Italia from the AAP took their oaths of office at the Gujarat assembly on Wednesday.
Chavda's swearing-in for the Kadi assembly seat was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, highlighting his overwhelming victory by around 40,000 votes. Minister Rushikesh Patel noted Chavda's win as a rebuttal to accusations against the BJP, pledging sustained development.
Italia, sworn in at Visavadar, considered his position an honor in a house of esteemed leaders. Post-by-election, BJP holds 162 seats, Congress 12, and AAP 5 in the 182-member assembly.
