Cuban Labor Minister Fired Over Controversial Comments on Beggars

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced the dismissal of Labor and Social Security Minister Marta Elena Feito following her controversial comments regarding the country's beggars. Her remarks drew widespread criticism and social media backlash, further highlighting the public's frustration with the nation's ongoing economic crisis.

In a televised statement, Feito claimed that individuals posing as beggars in Cuba were indeed phonies, citing their appearance and attire as evidence. Her statements sparked outrage and were seen as dismissive of the economic hardships faced by many Cubans.

President Diaz-Canel responded, emphasizing the need for empathy and recognition of social inequality as a root cause of such issues. He stressed that the nation's vulnerable population should not be viewed as adversaries but rather as a testament to the broader socioeconomic challenges that must be addressed.