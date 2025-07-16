Kharge's Bold Allegations: From Assam's Politics to Protecting India's Constitution

In a fiery address during his visit to Assam, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, suggesting that the BJP could only form the state government with Congress's help. Kharge noted Sarma's switch from Congress to BJP in 2015 as a pivotal political move.

Accusing the state BJP of corruption, Kharge warned of legal consequences and criticized eviction drives, promising compensation for affected citizens if Congress takes power. He urged vigilance against the BJP's potential electoral manipulation and pledged enhancements in education, employment, and minority rights under a Congress-led administration.

Kharge also took aim at the central BJP government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for neglecting domestic issues in favor of international visits. He emphasized the urgency of defending India's Constitution from supposed alterations by the RSS and BJP, calling for collective action to uphold democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)