Left Menu

Congress Pushes for Caste Census & OBC Empowerment

At a meeting in Bengaluru, the Congress OBC Advisory Council urged the Indian government to implement a national caste census. Resolutions passed included breaking the 50% reservation cap and affirming the need for OBC reservations in private educational institutions. The council thanked Rahul Gandhi for advocating social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:44 IST
Congress Pushes for Caste Census & OBC Empowerment
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress OBC Advisory Council convened in Bengaluru, prompting the Indian government to conduct a national caste census modeled after Telangana's survey. Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led the two-day event, where resolutions were passed to include social, economic, educational, and political aspects in the census.

One resolution called for overturning the 50% reservation cap, to ensure an appropriate quota for OBCs in education, service, and politics. Another sought reservations in private educational institutions as per the Indian Constitution. A nationwide campaign was proposed to advocate these demands, recognizing the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi's efforts were highlighted as pivotal in pressuring the government to accept caste census demands, seen as a milestone in social justice. Resolutions also included enhancing OBC leadership within Congress and strategic collaborations. Upcoming public rallies will further align leaders and advocate Congress values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025