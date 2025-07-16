Congress Pushes for Caste Census & OBC Empowerment

The Congress OBC Advisory Council convened in Bengaluru, prompting the Indian government to conduct a national caste census modeled after Telangana's survey. Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led the two-day event, where resolutions were passed to include social, economic, educational, and political aspects in the census.

One resolution called for overturning the 50% reservation cap, to ensure an appropriate quota for OBCs in education, service, and politics. Another sought reservations in private educational institutions as per the Indian Constitution. A nationwide campaign was proposed to advocate these demands, recognizing the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi's efforts were highlighted as pivotal in pressuring the government to accept caste census demands, seen as a milestone in social justice. Resolutions also included enhancing OBC leadership within Congress and strategic collaborations. Upcoming public rallies will further align leaders and advocate Congress values.

