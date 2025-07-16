Rahul Gandhi Accuses Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of Corruption

In a fiery address in Assam's Chaygaon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of engaging in corruption. Gandhi boldly claimed that despite Sarma's view of himself as a 'raja,' he will eventually land in jail.

The Congress won't be responsible for putting him behind bars, Gandhi emphasized; it will be the people who demand accountability. The remarks drew a swift response from Sarma, who took to X to address the allegations and remind Gandhi of his own legal issues.

Sarma claimed Gandhi made similar statements at a private party meeting earlier in the day. Despite political tensions, Sarma offered his 'best wishes' to the Congress leader as he spent the day in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)