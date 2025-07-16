Rahul Gandhi Accuses Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of Corruption
Rahul Gandhi has accused Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption, claiming that he will ultimately face jail. Addressing a gathering in Chaygaon, Gandhi stated that the people, not Congress, will put Sarma in jail. Sarma responded by highlighting Gandhi's own legal challenges.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address in Assam's Chaygaon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of engaging in corruption. Gandhi boldly claimed that despite Sarma's view of himself as a 'raja,' he will eventually land in jail.
The Congress won't be responsible for putting him behind bars, Gandhi emphasized; it will be the people who demand accountability. The remarks drew a swift response from Sarma, who took to X to address the allegations and remind Gandhi of his own legal issues.
Sarma claimed Gandhi made similar statements at a private party meeting earlier in the day. Despite political tensions, Sarma offered his 'best wishes' to the Congress leader as he spent the day in Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
