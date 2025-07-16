Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of Corruption

Rahul Gandhi has accused Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption, claiming that he will ultimately face jail. Addressing a gathering in Chaygaon, Gandhi stated that the people, not Congress, will put Sarma in jail. Sarma responded by highlighting Gandhi's own legal challenges.

Updated: 16-07-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:38 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of Corruption
Rahul Gandhi
  Country:
  India

In a fiery address in Assam's Chaygaon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of engaging in corruption. Gandhi boldly claimed that despite Sarma's view of himself as a 'raja,' he will eventually land in jail.

The Congress won't be responsible for putting him behind bars, Gandhi emphasized; it will be the people who demand accountability. The remarks drew a swift response from Sarma, who took to X to address the allegations and remind Gandhi of his own legal issues.

Sarma claimed Gandhi made similar statements at a private party meeting earlier in the day. Despite political tensions, Sarma offered his 'best wishes' to the Congress leader as he spent the day in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

