Political Sparks Fly at Maharashtra Legislative Council Farewell

The Maharashtra Legislative Council witnessed heated exchanges on Wednesday, as political adversaries Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Uddhav Thackeray engaged in fiery speeches during the farewell of Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve.

Shinde criticized Thackeray, pointing out that Danve's roots were not privileged yet emphasized the need for positive change for Maharashtra's common citizens. Thackeray, responding sharply, accused Shinde of betrayal, referencing the 2022 Shiv Sena split.

The event also saw criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Thackeray towards CM Devendra Fadnavis over the 'Me Punha Yein' slogan and reflections on Danve's political journey, drawing parallels in the volatile party dynamics within the state.