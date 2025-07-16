Lula's Government Sees Rise in Approval Amid U.S.-Brazil Trade Tensions
Approval for Brazil's President Lula increased to 43% following a new poll amid tariffs announced by Donald Trump. The poll shows 66% awareness of the tariff decision, with 72% opposing it as a response to Bolsonaro's trials. Lula may consider re-election amid these tensions.
Approval ratings for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government have risen for the first time this year, according to a new Quaest survey commissioned by brokerage Genial.
The survey reflects a political landscape impacted by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, a move that has stirred debate among Brazilian citizens.
As Lula's reelection possibilities loom, the poll indicates a potential shift in political sentiment, highlighting tensions over former President Jair Bolsonaro's ongoing legal troubles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
