Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Fiery Stand: Championing Bengali Rights Against BJP's Alleged Policy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP, accusing it of mistreating Bengali-speaking individuals. She highlighted policies that allegedly target Bengalis, including arbitrary detainment without trial, and pledged to defend their rights. Banerjee slammed the BJP for election manipulation and vowed political resistance against these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:24 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Fiery Stand: Championing Bengali Rights Against BJP's Alleged Policy
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of mistreating Bengali-speaking people across the nation. She spoke passionately at a rain-soaked public meeting in Kolkata, warning of serious political consequences if the alleged persecution continued.

Banerjee criticized the central government's detention policies, labeling them as "more than an emergency," and directly challenged actions she claims are designed to harass Bengalis in BJP-ruled states. She called out the BJP's alleged influence over the Election Commission and condemned the deletion of voter names in Bihar.

Vowing resistance, Banerjee pledged not to tolerate disrespect towards Bengali migrant workers, emphasizing their right to live and work freely in India. "Khela Hobey," a call to political action, remains her rallying cry as she prepares for a political battle, promising a firm response to any further instances of alleged mistreatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025