Mamata Banerjee's Fiery Stand: Championing Bengali Rights Against BJP's Alleged Policy
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP, accusing it of mistreating Bengali-speaking individuals. She highlighted policies that allegedly target Bengalis, including arbitrary detainment without trial, and pledged to defend their rights. Banerjee slammed the BJP for election manipulation and vowed political resistance against these actions.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of mistreating Bengali-speaking people across the nation. She spoke passionately at a rain-soaked public meeting in Kolkata, warning of serious political consequences if the alleged persecution continued.
Banerjee criticized the central government's detention policies, labeling them as "more than an emergency," and directly challenged actions she claims are designed to harass Bengalis in BJP-ruled states. She called out the BJP's alleged influence over the Election Commission and condemned the deletion of voter names in Bihar.
Vowing resistance, Banerjee pledged not to tolerate disrespect towards Bengali migrant workers, emphasizing their right to live and work freely in India. "Khela Hobey," a call to political action, remains her rallying cry as she prepares for a political battle, promising a firm response to any further instances of alleged mistreatment.
