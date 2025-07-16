Left Menu

Remembering C V Padmarajan: A Stalwart of Kerala Politics

C V Padmarajan, a veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Minister, passed away at 94. A significant figure in Kerala politics, he served in the cabinets of K Karunakaran and A K Antony and held roles such as KPCC president. Leaders across parties mourn his demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:01 IST
Remembering C V Padmarajan: A Stalwart of Kerala Politics
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Minister C V Padmarajan died on Wednesday at the age of 94, as confirmed by party sources.

Padmarajan, who passed away in a private hospital where he was being treated for age-related ailments, held significant positions in the cabinets of K Karunakaran and A K Antony. He also served as the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and contributed to important state developments, including the acquisition of Indira Bhavan, the party's state headquarters.

Born on July 22, 1931, in Paravur, Padmarajan began his political career amid the freedom struggle and went on to serve as the District Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor in Kollam. Leaders including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences, highlighting his impactful role as both a politician and advocate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025