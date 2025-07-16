Remembering C V Padmarajan: A Stalwart of Kerala Politics

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Minister C V Padmarajan died on Wednesday at the age of 94, as confirmed by party sources.

Padmarajan, who passed away in a private hospital where he was being treated for age-related ailments, held significant positions in the cabinets of K Karunakaran and A K Antony. He also served as the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and contributed to important state developments, including the acquisition of Indira Bhavan, the party's state headquarters.

Born on July 22, 1931, in Paravur, Padmarajan began his political career amid the freedom struggle and went on to serve as the District Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor in Kollam. Leaders including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences, highlighting his impactful role as both a politician and advocate.

(With inputs from agencies.)