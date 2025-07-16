Rahul Gandhi's Assam Visit: Sarma's Political Elevation Amid Criticisms
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Rahul Gandhi's visit to Assam, focusing on criticizing him, elevated Sarma's political stature. Gandhi accused Sarma of corruption and warned that people would hold him accountable. Sarma expressed gratitude, suggesting criticism signaled his effective governance.
In a politically charged visit to Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi focused his criticisms on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who joined BJP from Congress in 2015. Gandhi accused Sarma of adopting a 'raja' mindset and forecasted potential legal repercussions due to alleged corruption.
Sarma, however, expressed gratitude via a post on X, claiming that Gandhi's criticism had elevated his political stature more than his time with Congress. He interpreted the focus on him as an indicator of his successful governance in Assam.
Amid the exchanges, Gandhi's remarks were met with a confident response from Sarma, who highlighted the opposition leader's own legal battles. Sarma extended a sarcastic best wishes to Gandhi, urging him to enjoy Assam's hospitality during the visit.
