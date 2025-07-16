Trump's Controversial Plan to Fire Fed Chair
U.S. President Donald Trump is considering firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after consulting with Republican lawmakers. A source reported that Trump received a positive response when he floated the idea, indicating potential support within his party.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating the possibility of dismissing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday.
Trump reportedly sought the opinions of several Republican lawmakers on the idea, and the feedback he received was notably affirmative, the source revealed.
This development underscores ongoing tensions between the White House and the Federal Reserve, as Trump has frequently criticized the central bank's policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Vote-A-Rama: U.S. Senate Republicans Push Controversial Tax-Cut Bill
Scramble in Senate: Republicans Push for Sweeping Tax and Spending Bill Amid Record Debt
U.S. Senate Republicans Clash Over $3.3 Trillion Tax-Cut and Spending Bill
Senate Republicans Push Controversial Tax-Cut Bill Amidst Party Divisions
UPDATE 2-Republicans tee up House vote on Trump bill, outcome uncertain