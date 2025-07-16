Trump's Controversial Plan to Fire Fed Chair

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating the possibility of dismissing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday.

Trump reportedly sought the opinions of several Republican lawmakers on the idea, and the feedback he received was notably affirmative, the source revealed.

This development underscores ongoing tensions between the White House and the Federal Reserve, as Trump has frequently criticized the central bank's policies.

