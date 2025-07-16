Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Plan to Fire Fed Chair

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after consulting with Republican lawmakers. A source reported that Trump received a positive response when he floated the idea, indicating potential support within his party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:23 IST
Trump's Controversial Plan to Fire Fed Chair
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating the possibility of dismissing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday.

Trump reportedly sought the opinions of several Republican lawmakers on the idea, and the feedback he received was notably affirmative, the source revealed.

This development underscores ongoing tensions between the White House and the Federal Reserve, as Trump has frequently criticized the central bank's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025