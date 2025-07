Political Clash Over Foreign Policy: Congress vs. BJP

In a heated exchange, Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused Union Minister Kiren Rijiju of misrepresenting accountability as anti-national rhetoric, despite criticisms of Rahul Gandhi's foreign policy stance. Tagore insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address parliamentary questions from the Opposition, as India's democratic principles demand.

Rijiju had earlier criticized Gandhi, suggesting his comments align with adversarial narratives. Tagore countered, asserting that Gandhi's family, historically significant in India's strategic successes, rightfully questions Modi's leadership on foreign policy, especially with regards to China.

The debate marks increasing tension between the ruling alliance and Opposition before Parliament's Monsoon session. Tagore emphasized the need for transparent discourse, urging Modi to face questions rather than disguise non-compliance as national interest, and declaring Parliament a people's institution, beyond party lines.