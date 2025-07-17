Left Menu

Sanseito: Japan's Upstart Party Challenging Immigration Norms

Sanseito, a new political party in Japan, is gaining traction by advocating against immigration, a stance that has moved from fringe to mainstream. Led by charismatic leader Sohei Kamiya, the party is appealing to voters discontented with Japan's economic and immigration policies. Sanseito's rise challenges the ruling coalition's stance.

In Japan, the newly established political party, Sanseito, is capturing public attention with its firm position against immigration, a once-fringe view now entering mainstream discourse. Emerging during the COVID-19 era with radical beliefs, the party has now redefined its message to attract a growing supporter base, focusing on a 'Japanese First' ideology.

Despite a predicted modest electoral outcome of 10 to 15 seats out of 125 in the upcoming upper house vote, Sanseito is putting pressure on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's fragile government. As it loses sway to opposition parties, Ishiba is facing increasing demands from voters and party members alike to address immigration concerns as part of their platform.

The party, which was founded by Sohei Kamiya, mirrors tactics successful in other right-wing movements globally. Drawing inspiration from political figures like U.S. President Donald Trump, Sanseito's strategies include leveraging online platforms to capture a youthful, predominantly male audience, challenging long-standing political norms in Japan.

