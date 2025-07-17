Historic Presidential Visit: Trump Eyes Pakistan
U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a visit to Pakistan in September, marking the first trip by a U.S. president in almost two decades since George W. Bush's visit in 2006. This potential visit follows improved U.S.-Pakistan relations after a recent meeting with Pakistan's army chief at the White House.
U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a significant visit to Pakistan in September. This would mark the first time a sitting U.S. president visits the country in nearly two decades, with President George W. Bush last setting foot on Pakistani soil in 2006.
While official confirmation is pending, sources acquainted with the proceedings suggest Trump's itinerary may also include a stop in India post his Islamabad engagement. Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson has stated no awareness of the visit as yet.
This potential visit coincides with a warmer phase in U.S.-Pakistan ties, recently highlighted by a landmark White House meeting where Trump hosted Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir - an event which has seemingly bolstered bilateral relations.
