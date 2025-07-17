Owaisi Blasts Security Lapses Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a fiery address in Nizamabad, Telangana, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi sharply criticized the Indian government's handling of security after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Owaisi pointed out alleged security lapses under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration and called for decisive action against the culprits.

Owaisi questioned the government's intelligence capabilities, highlighting inconsistencies in their approach to border security. "If authorities can identify Bangladeshis in Bihar, then how did four terrorists manage to infiltrate Pahalgam?" he asked, further urging the continuation of Operation Sindoor until all attackers are neutralized or brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Owaisi cautioned the Election Commission of India against expediting the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar. He emphasized the need for fair voter registration processes, citing youth migration as a factor to consider. He endorsed the use of Aadhaar and other identity documents for verifying voter authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)