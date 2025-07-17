Left Menu

Zelenskyy's Dynamic Cabinet Shuffle: A Strategic Move Amidst Conflict

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine is reshuffling the country's government to revitalize domestic weapons production amidst Russia's ongoing invasion. Yuliia Svyrydenko is proposed as the new prime minister, replacing Denys Shmyhal, who will become the defence minister. This move aims to boost economic potential and strengthen defence systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is undertaking a significant reshuffle of Ukraine's government, aimed at energizing a nation fatigued by war and enhancing domestic weapons production amid the relentless Russian invasion.

Yuliia Svyrydenko, currently the first deputy prime minister and minister of economy, has been nominated as the new prime minister to succeed Denys Shmyhal, the longest-serving head of Ukraine's government, now set to assume the role of defence minister. Known for her diligence and loyalty, Svyrydenko has represented Ukraine in high-level international negotiations.

This strategic Cabinet reshuffle highlights Zelenskyy's intent to unlock economic potential, enhance defence capabilities, and maintain social support frameworks as Ukraine navigates through these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

