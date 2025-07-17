Left Menu

Kremlin Reacts to Trump's Tariff Threats

The Kremlin is analyzing recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding possible secondary tariffs on Russian exports. Trump's remarks, including a threat of tariffs if no peace deal is reached in Ukraine within 50 days, have elicited a cautious response from Moscow, with no official comment from Putin yet.

The Kremlin is closely analyzing statements by U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently announced significant tariffs on all buyers of Russian exports. Trump's comments also included a pledge to provide new weapons to Ukraine unless a peace deal is reached within 50 days.

In response, the Kremlin has adopted a cautious stance, with its officials stating on Thursday that they are yet to ascertain the full implications of Trump's declarations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned that President Putin is reserving his official comments for the appropriate moment.

The situation arises amidst heightened tension in the region, with Trump's pronouncements interpreted by Kyiv as a potential green light to continue their military stance. Moscow perceives these actions as political leverage, leading to a complex geopolitical standoff.

