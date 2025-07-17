BJP and Congress Clash Over Corruption Allegations
The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for his comments on corruption, likening it to a thief guarding a house. Gandhi's statement about jailing Assam's CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma, sparked controversy, with BJP alleging Gandhi aims to create chaos using such statements. BJP also highlighted Congress' electoral defeats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, comparing his statements on corruption to "a thief guarding a house." This retort came in response to Gandhi's claim that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would be jailed over graft charges by the Congress.
BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam accused Gandhi of causing disruption to excuse the Congress' electoral failures. Islam pointed to Gandhi's corruption charges and his bail status in the National Herald case, arguing that it's ironic for someone in such a position to threaten an elected chief minister.
The spokesperson drew attention to Gandhi's governance style, claiming it to be rejected by people and ineffective in states where Congress holds power. With reference to Nitish Kumar's policy in Bihar, Islam praised initiatives that prioritize public welfare over political chaos.
