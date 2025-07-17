Strengthening Ties: India and South Korea's Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed a delegation of South Korean envoys, highlighting the 10-year India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership's growth in innovation, defense, shipbuilding, and skilled mobility. Modi emphasized the partnership's importance for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, expressed optimism about the evolving India-South Korea relationship during a meeting with visiting special envoys from South Korea.
Highlighting the decade-old India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership, Modi noted its expanding scope from innovation and defense to shipbuilding and skilled mobility, underscoring the mutual benefits and contributions to regional stability.
The meeting underscored South Korea's importance in India's foreign policy, with Modi recalling a productive prior discussion with President Lee Jae Myung.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Product of the Year Announces 2025 Winners – Consumers Celebrate Innovation
Johnson Controls Celebrates 140 years of Innovation and Leadership
Product of the Year Announces 2025 Winners - Consumers Celebrate Innovation
From power grids to drones: Blockchain drives secure innovation in urban systems
Ecobank, Google Cloud Unite to Revolutionize African Finance with AI and Innovation