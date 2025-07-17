Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and South Korea's Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed a delegation of South Korean envoys, highlighting the 10-year India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership's growth in innovation, defense, shipbuilding, and skilled mobility. Modi emphasized the partnership's importance for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, expressed optimism about the evolving India-South Korea relationship during a meeting with visiting special envoys from South Korea.

Highlighting the decade-old India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership, Modi noted its expanding scope from innovation and defense to shipbuilding and skilled mobility, underscoring the mutual benefits and contributions to regional stability.

The meeting underscored South Korea's importance in India's foreign policy, with Modi recalling a productive prior discussion with President Lee Jae Myung.

(With inputs from agencies.)

