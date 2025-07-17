Strengthening Ties: India and South Korea's Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, expressed optimism about the evolving India-South Korea relationship during a meeting with visiting special envoys from South Korea.

Highlighting the decade-old India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership, Modi noted its expanding scope from innovation and defense to shipbuilding and skilled mobility, underscoring the mutual benefits and contributions to regional stability.

The meeting underscored South Korea's importance in India's foreign policy, with Modi recalling a productive prior discussion with President Lee Jae Myung.

(With inputs from agencies.)