Ukraine's New Hope: Svyrydenko Leads Charge Amidst Crisis

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Ukraine's parliament has appointed a new prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, marking the first leadership change in five years. This move is part of a broader strategy to bolster wartime governance as peace with Russia becomes increasingly elusive.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy entrusted Svyrydenko with the critical tasks of enhancing domestic weapons production and resuscitating Ukraine's economy, which heavily relies on loans. In his parliamentary address, Zelenskiy set ambitious goals, calling for a rise in domestic arms share on the battlefield from 40% to 50% within six months.

Faced with a continuous Russian offensive and severe budget constraints, Svyrydenko's government plans an audit of public finances, accelerated privatisations, and entrepreneur support to offset diminishing foreign aid. Meanwhile, some opposition members question the government's independence from Zelenskiy's powerful wartime administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)