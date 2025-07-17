Left Menu

AAP's Entry into Bihar Politics Sparks Free Power Initiative

The Aam Aadmi Party's entry into Bihar's political landscape prompted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to announce free electricity up to 125 units for households. AAP claims that their governance model, emphasizing essential services, influenced this decision as they contest upcoming state elections focused on public welfare issues.

Updated: 17-07-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:23 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that its entrance into Bihar's political scene has compelled Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to launch a free power scheme for domestic consumers, covering up to 125 units.

According to AAP leader Anurag Dhanda, this move underscores the expanding impact of the Kejriwal governance model, which emphasizes essential services, including quality education and public healthcare.

As Bihar heads into Assembly polls, this initiative becomes part of a larger narrative where the AAP intends to shift focus toward basic public welfare concerns such as education, healthcare, and electricity.

